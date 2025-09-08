These 13 local chefs will compete Tuesday during ‘Diced in Dayton’

For example, the chefs could be challenged to create a savory dish with cocoa powder.

“A good chef knows exactly what to do with it,” Naragon said.

Chefs planning to compete include:

James Blythe of Otterbein Senior Life

Aaron Braun of NCR Country Club

Jaime Bondurant of Blueberry Cafe

Josh Cox of The Foundry

Carly Hensley of Speakeasy representing Speakeasy Miso, Speakeasy Ramen and 571 Grill and Draft House

Waver Howard of Creative Delights Catering

Jay Jones of Platinum Caterers LLC and Tear Drop Steakhouse

Adrian Madrigal of Meridien

Zach Morgan of Little Fish Brewing Company

Mariah Poling of Nood Bar

Jacob Rodibaugh of Bistecca Italian Steakhouse

Don Warfe of Lily's Dayton

Zack Weiner of Koji Burger

This competition is similar to the Food Network reality series “Chopped,” but it also demonstrates what Miami Valley Meals chefs experience every day as the receive an unpredictable surplus of food from suppliers and distributors to transform into meals for those in need.

“Diced in Dayton reflects the heart and ingenuity of our city,” said Miami Valley Meals Executive Director Amanda DeLotelle. “With one in seven neighbors facing food insecurity, this event shines a light on both the need and the creativity of our chefs and community.

Guests attending this event will get to taste the dishes prepared by the chefs and vote for their favorite. At the end of the night, the top two chefs, as voted by the people and by the judges, will compete in a live cook-off.

This event, now in its fourth year, will serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit. All funds will go towards the nonprofit organization’s mission to prepare meals for those serving the hungry throughout the Dayton area.

“We’re grateful for the support that fuels our work and keeps the spirit of care alive in Dayton,” DeLotelle said.

MORE DETAILS

Diced in Dayton presented by AES Ohio is 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St.

Tickets for this event are sold out.