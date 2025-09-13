Town Hall to address possibility of nursing home closures

The analysis identified 51 Ohio nursing homes at elevated risk because more than 85% of their residents are covered by Medicaid.

More than 90% of CareCore at Mary Scott residents, 90% of Garden Court and 87% Englewood Health and Rehab residents are covered by Medicaid, according to the analysis.

Monday’s town hall is an effort to figure what can be done at the state and local level should closure come to fruition, said Jacqueline Moore, Dayton Amos Project organizer.

“So where are people going to go? What happens to them?” Moore said. “We’re trying to get answers.”

Explore Kettering Health plans Fayette County facility

The Amos Project and the Black Women’s Health Initiative are hosting the meeting.

Confirmed speakers include Ohio State Sen. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, Ohio State Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, and City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Shenise Turner-Sloss.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m. at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Residents are invited to attend and ask questions, Moore said.