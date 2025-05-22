Traffic moving downtown as Dayton welcomes NATO members

Traffic was moving in downtown Dayton Thursday morning as motorists navigated road closures and detours from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
There were no major traffic backups showing on the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map as of 7:45 a.m.
A few streets outside of the NATO Village security were experiencing slow downs:
- East Monument Avenue between Riverside Drive/South Patterson Boulevard and Webster Street
- East First Street between South Patterson Boulevard and Webster Street
- East Second Street between South Patterson Boulevard and Webster Street
- South Ludlow Street between West Third Street and West Fifth Street
Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area. The security perimeter will be in place through Tuesday.
The security perimeter includes:
- Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive
- Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street
Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:
- North Main Street and West Riverview Drive
- West Monument Street and Perry Street
- Perry Street and West Fifth Street
- West Fifth Street and South Main Street
At least one crash has been reported near the NATO Village.
Around 10:38 p.m. Wednesday a 2024 Mazda3 was traveling east on West Third Street when the car drove through the South Ludlow Street intersection and hit a concrete barrier, according to a Dayton police crash report.
The barrier was in place to close West Third Street for the NATO Village.
The driver, a 23-year-old woman, had possible injuries, according to the report.
