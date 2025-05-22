Traffic moving downtown as Dayton welcomes NATO members

A few streets outside of the NATO Village security were experiencing slow downs:

East Monument Avenue between Riverside Drive/South Patterson Boulevard and Webster Street

between and East First Street between South Patterson Boulevard and Webster Street

between and East Second Street between South Patterson Boulevard and Webster Street

between and South Ludlow Street between West Third Street and West Fifth Street

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area. The security perimeter will be in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive

closed from to Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

North Main Street and West Riverview Drive

and West Monument Street and Perry Street

and Perry Street and West Fifth Street

and West Fifth Street and South Main Street

At least one crash has been reported near the NATO Village.

Around 10:38 p.m. Wednesday a 2024 Mazda3 was traveling east on West Third Street when the car drove through the South Ludlow Street intersection and hit a concrete barrier, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The barrier was in place to close West Third Street for the NATO Village.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, had possible injuries, according to the report.