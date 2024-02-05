Trotwood aims to improve city-resident relations amid development boom

Trotwood engaged with Future iQ in 2019 to create a five-year organizational plan outlining the city’s goals. One of those goals, according to City Manager Quincy Pope, is to facilitate dialogue with residents, city stakeholders, and businesses.

“Effective communication helps citizens get access to timely, accurate, and relevant information that is important to them and the community at-large,” Pope said. “It’s through two-way communication that you build trust, which is the foundation of any vibrant healthy community.”

David Beurle, CEO of Future iQ, shared recommended action steps for the city to implement a communications “toolkit,” offering a blueprint for city officials to use to increase their reach.

These action steps, according to Beurle, include creating “endless connectivity” between the city and public through multiple channels, like in-person meetings and via social media and curated newsletters.

“People are very keen on the idea of holding meetings in community spaces, where people can come together and talk about issues somewhere outside of the formality of government,” Beurle said, referring to input received during the research and information-gathering segment of the initiative’s planning process.

Beurle cited the city’s ongoing development boom — most recently including plans for new housing as part of tornado recovery efforts, and continued growth in the city’s 85-acre industrial park — and the need to keep residents informed as another reason for streamlined communication. Those current developments come on the heels of the new library, court building and even the Goodwill building itself, that were constructed in the past few years.

“There’s so much occurring in terms of investment and businesses, and a real momentum and vitality is building,” he said. “The community is looking forward; there’s new infrastructure, a well-organized city administration and staff, and really good stuff happening here.”

Additional action steps recommended by Future iQ include revitalizing the city newsletter and increasing accessibility; creating partnership programs to foster collaboration between the city and its businesses, organizations, and residents; increasing city involvement in local events to give residents more access to city officials; and to foster a “foundation of pride” in living in Trotwood.

“One thing that I hope residents garner from this is that the city of Trotwood cares, (city officials) care, and they want to hear from the public and be transparent,” said Cheryl Wheeler, assistant to the city manager and project lead. “We are a city that’s growing and on the move, so however we can help better communicate what we’re doing, that’s what we’re looking to do.”

To learn more, visit www.trotwoodspeaks.com.