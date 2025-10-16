Trotwood Industrial Park: 158,000 square feet of new manufacturing space planned

The CRA agreements will allow for 100% property tax abatement over 15 years.

The two projects are expected to support up to 200 jobs and generate an estimated $8 to $10 million in annual payroll, resulting in up to $275,000 in new annual income tax revenue, according to city officials.

“These projects are a direct reflection of the city council’s continued efforts to position Trotwood as a regional leader for high-quality industrial development,” said Mayor Yvette Page. “We’re ensuring that companies ready to grow or relocate have move-in-ready options right here in Trotwood. This is how we compete — and win — in today’s economic development environment.”

The buildings will offer 100,000 square feet and 58,000 square feet of space, respectively.

Both facilities will have the potential to provide single-tenant or multi-tenant occupancy based on company needs and market demand.

Explore Artemis Center celebrates 40 years of helping survivors of domestic violence

Both Trotwood-Madison City Schools and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center will receive annual compensation payments tied to the property tax abatements for each project, according to Chad Downing, director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation.

As part of the agreements, the developer will provide Trotwood-Madison annual payments of $10,000 for the 100,000-square-foot building and $7,500 for the 58,000-square-foot building, along with new internship and student engagement opportunities tied to each facility.

MVCTC will receive annual compensation equal to 50% of the property taxes that would otherwise be due on the buildings during the abatement period, with a true-up each year based on final Montgomery County Auditor valuations, Downing said.

“These agreements were developed collaboratively with both districts to ensure fairness and continued support for local education while making the projects financially viable,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin as early as Nov. 1.