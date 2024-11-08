Trotwood-Madison school board to remove member over attendance record

In it, the resolution states board member Sidney Davis Jr. will be removed from his position due to continued meeting absences.

Davis failed to appear for or attend any of the six board meetings in August, September, and October, the resolution asserts.

“(Davis) has provided no reason or excuse for his absences from the meetings of the board ... rendering him absent without sufficient reason,” the text reads.

According to the board’s bylaw, and pursuant to Ohio Revised Code, a member forfeits his or her position after failing to appear for a period of 90 days without sufficient reason.

Davis said Friday he’s had ongoing issues with members of the board, claiming he had been “peer pressured” to vote certain ways, and more recently, into resigning from his position.

“We’ve not been seeing eye-to-eye since the new board members came in,” Davis said.

Davis said he had attempted to contact the district, both personally and through attorneys, to explain his meeting absences, at least one of which was due to a medical issue. Davis said he said he has never received any response.

Davis said he’s been consulting with the Ohio Ethics Commission, but no complaints have been officially filed.

The board then has 30 days to provide a two-thirds vote officially declaring the absences insufficiently excused, after which a replacement member can be appointed.

Davis joined the board on Jan. 6, 2022.

During a June board meeting, Davis was part of a vote to approve the separation agreement between the district and former Superintendent Reva Cosby.

Davis had praised Cosby for her contributions to the district and students, while noting he felt the board has been going in a different direction since the last election.

“I’m very thankful for Dr. Cosby’s services and the great leadership,” he said at the time. “She did a lot behind the scenes.”

Board President Sonja Cherry did not immediately responded to a request for comment Friday.