Troy school levy: Board finalizes details of November ballot issue

The Troy City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to ask the Miami County Board of Elections to place before voters in November a combined tax issue that includes four new schools, required maintenance funding for the buildings and updates including a HVAC project for the existing high school.

The Miami County auditor set a property tax millage of 4.66 for 37 years to generate $87,832,471 for a project with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission classrooms facilities assistance program.

The money would be used to construct four new school buildings. Three buildings would be for preschool through fourth grade, while the fourth building would house grades 5-6. The project would replace seven aging buildings now housing those grades with four new buildings.

The district was notified this spring that it was eligible for 42 percent state funding for a buildings project this year.

The board approved an accompanying tax proposal of 2.3 mills for 29 years to cover the 0.5-mill maintenance requirement for OFCC projects, as well as to pay for updates at Troy High School, such as the HVAC to add air conditioning and make electrical and other needed improvements. That building was constructed in 1959 with an addition/renovations in 2006.

The total cost of all projects is estimated to be $154 million.