Tuesday’s election has major tax votes in some local cities, quiet in others

But if you live in Dayton or Huber Heights or Troy or Franklin, this is a much more substantial local election. There are key races about city leadership roles in Dayton and Troy, plus city and school taxes in Huber Heights and Franklin.

There are no federal issues or races on the ballot Tuesday, but school and city taxes are all over the ballot. Beavercreek and Oakwood schools want tax money to address school facilities. The Huber Heights and Northmont districts are seeking new tax levies to fund day-to-day school operations. Huber Heights and Franklin both have city tax levies on the ballot to help pay for police and fire response.

To see exactly what’s on your ballot, visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/. To read more details about the biggest of those issues, visit DaytonDailyNews.com/elections.

Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Voters wanting to cast a ballot in person should bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls.