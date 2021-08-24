dayton-daily-news logo
X

Turner part of proposed bipartisan legislation to aid ex-inmates reentering society

Rep. Mike Turner talks Aug. 11
Caption
Rep. Mike Turner talks Aug. 11

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
28 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton has joined three other congressmen to introduce legislation that provides grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, also known as HBCUs, to create educational and career opportunities for people who were incarcerated.

The bill would establish a five-year pilot program to provide grants to HBCUs for educational programs for eligible offenders to help them re-enter communities, according to a press release from Turner’s office.

ExploreDayton has one of highest housing vacancy rates in Ohio

Eligible offenders are people who have been convicted of a criminal offense and have been released from incarceration for no more than one year or are scheduled to be released within a year.

The program would cost about $5 million annually, and matching funds would be required for the grant program. Funds from the federal government would not exceed 50% of the project cost, according to a release from Turner’s office.

ExploreAmount of Dayton-area people charged in the U.S. Capitol not surprising, political expert say

Turner said people leaving prison deserve opportunities to successfully reenter communities. He said the pilot program created by the legislation could reduce recidivism, unemployment and homelessness.

“By providing federal funds to HBCU’s, we are investing in future career and educational opportunities for Americans seeking to turn their lives around. I urge my colleagues to support this vital initiative,” Turner said.

Turner, who represents Ohio’s 10th district, joined Reps. French Hill, a Republican from Arkansas, Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, and Terri Sewell, a Democrat from Alabama, to introduce the legislation.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Rising COVID cases spur Centerville schools to rework...
2
NASA picks Mason’s L3Harris to bring Mars samples home
3
Three Vandalia officers recognized for heroism in January apartment...
4
Public hearing today for dumping fees increase proposal
5
Cleveland company’s $180M deal lands local manufacturer with 300...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top