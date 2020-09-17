Two in hospital after semi crashes into construction lift on I-70

Two people are in the hospital and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has reopened eastbound Interstate 70 after a semi truck crashed into a construction lift around 1 a.m. near the exit to state Route 49.
OSHP dispatchers said that the two people were in the lift and working on a bridge near the 25 mile marker when it was struck by the truck.
Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though their conditions are currently unknown.
Dispatchers said that it would release more information later today.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.