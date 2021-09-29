dayton-daily-news logo
Two motorcyclists taken to hospital from separate crashes in Harrison Twp. Tuesday evening

By Daniel Susco
11 minutes ago

Two motorcyclists were transported to the hospital after separate crashes reported around the same time in Harrison Township Tuesday evening.

The first of the two crashes was reported at Turner Road and Main Street at 8:33 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that a driver in an SUV reported crashing into a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was reportedly awake and speaking, but asked for a medic.

Emergency crews responded and transported the rider to an area hospital.

The second was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Dixie Drive, where a truck reportedly crashed into the motorcycle, records said.

The motorcyclist on Dixie Drive was reportedly breathing, but was not responsive.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital.

The severity of either motorcyclists’ injuries is not currently known.

