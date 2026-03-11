UK materials producer chooses Vandalia for first US site

Explore Iran photo from bombed school shows device linked to Dayton company

“We’re excited to establish our first North American facility in Vandalia, bringing our revolutionary Rapid Tow Shearing technology closer to our U.S. customers,” said Evangelos Zympeloudis, chief executive and founder of ICOMAT. “This expansion represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the art of the possible in composite manufacturing.”

Founded in 2019 as a spinoff from the University of Bristol, ICOMAT commercialized what it says is the world’s “first and only automated composites manufacturing process that can place wide composite tapes along curved paths defect-free.”

“By locating in the Dayton region, we’re positioning ourselves at the heart of aerospace innovation, where we can advance critical research and development initiatives alongside our manufacturing capabilities,” Evangelos also said.

The company intencs to work with the University of Dayton Research Institute and other partners.

“UDRI has been a leader in advanced composite R&D in support of Air Force needs for over 50 years and incubates new manufacturing technologies in support of defense and advanced air mobility markets,” said UDRI engineer Brian Rice, who called the ICOMAT technology “transformational and ideal for the emerging needs of high-rate production for air taxis and drones.”

“We welcome ICOMAT’s decision to establish its first North American operations in Ohio,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “From this strategic location in Montgomery County, ICOMAT will produce cutting-edge composites while benefiting from close proximity to defense, aerospace and automotive customers and access to world-class manufacturing talent.”