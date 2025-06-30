Underground Chuck’s is open near Dayton Mall: What to expect

Underground Chuck’s celebrated the grand opening of its first location near the Dayton Mall earlier this month.
“The warm welcome we’ve received since our initial opening in May has been incredible, and we thank the community for their support,” said Lee Rathbun, president and chief administrative officer for Underground Chuck’s. “We’re truly grateful to celebrate today alongside the amazing friends and partners we’ve made so far. We look forward to continuing to share our delicious food and wonderful hospitality with guests as we build lasting connections.”
Credit: Natalie Jones
Underground Chuck’s, located at 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp., features “wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe,” a spokesperson said.
A limited-time offering on the menu is the Bodacious Bourbon Burger — a half-pound, 100% American Angus patty topped with melted gouda cheese and bourbon bacon sauce that’s served with hand-cut fries for $16.19.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Other items on the menu include:
- Big Bar Pretzel (a salted Bavarian pretzel with queso for $12.89)
- The Combo - Pick 3 (mix and match three appetizers including fried cheese wedges, potato skins, or bone-in or boneless wings in choice of sauce for $16.19)
- Southwest Taco Salad (beef taco meat, bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips and salsa ranch dressing for $15.09)
- French Dip (a hoagie roll topped with shaved roast beef, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions served with a cup of au jus and fries for $18.29)
- Cookie Skillet (a baked, jumbo chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, and ice cream for $10.79)
Credit: Natalie Jones
This restaurant is a new brick-and-mortar concept from the operator’s of O’Charley’s and is located in a former O’Charley’s that closed in August 2023.
“There are no plans for additional locations in Dayton at this time,” the spokesperson said.
MORE DETAILS
Underground Chuck’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Online ordering and delivery is available via the restaurant’s website.
For more information, visit undergroundchucks.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@UndergroundChucks).
