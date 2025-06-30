Underground Chuck’s is open near Dayton Mall: What to expect

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Underground Chuck’s, located at 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp., features “wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe,” a spokesperson said.

A limited-time offering on the menu is the Bodacious Bourbon Burger — a half-pound, 100% American Angus patty topped with melted gouda cheese and bourbon bacon sauce that’s served with hand-cut fries for $16.19.

Other items on the menu include:

Big Bar Pretzel (a salted Bavarian pretzel with queso for $12.89)

The Combo - Pick 3 (mix and match three appetizers including fried cheese wedges, potato skins, or bone-in or boneless wings in choice of sauce for $16.19)

Southwest Taco Salad (beef taco meat, bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips and salsa ranch dressing for $15.09)

French Dip (a hoagie roll topped with shaved roast beef, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions served with a cup of au jus and fries for $18.29)

Cookie Skillet (a baked, jumbo chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, and ice cream for $10.79)

This restaurant is a new brick-and-mortar concept from the operator’s of O’Charley’s and is located in a former O’Charley’s that closed in August 2023.

“There are no plans for additional locations in Dayton at this time,” the spokesperson said.

MORE DETAILS

Underground Chuck’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Online ordering and delivery is available via the restaurant’s website.

For more information, visit undergroundchucks.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@UndergroundChucks).