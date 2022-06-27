U.S. Ukrainian refugee process focus of Oakwood forum Wednesday

Organizers said Bain will give an overview of the program for Ukrainians entering the U.S. and an update on Uniting for Ukraine, an initiative to provide its citizens who have fled opportunities to come to the U.S.

Roesch will discuss resettlement programs in the Dayton area, organizers said.

CSS’s refugee resettlement program is the portal in the greater Dayton area for those fleeing other nations, according to that organization.

Newly arrived refugees in Dayton get services from CSS’s resettlement program for “placement in initial furnished housing, a cultural orientation overview, employment assistance and linkage to community resources,” including medical services, its website states.

More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the Feb. 24 invasion, the Center for Immigration Studies reported this spring.

President Biden has said the U.S. would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to the New York Times.

The OIC’s goal with the forum, Iseli said, is to help people “be aware of what is going on locally and what kinds of support could be given to this effort.

“Whether that’s a few dollars in a donation or household items or even hosting individuals or families – this I expect will cover a range of opportunities for citizens of the Greater Dayton community to be supportive,” she added.

HOW TO GO

•What: Oakwood Inclusion Coalition forum on the U.S.’s new entry program for fleeing Ukrainians.

•Where: Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave.

•When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29

•Other viewing options: A Zoom link and a recording of the event will be provided.