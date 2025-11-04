Warped Wing and Esther Price have collaborated on their annual ‘secret’ beer

Breaking: Polls are open: What you need to know for Election Day

For more than 10 years, Warped Wing Brewing Co. has collaborated with Esther Price Candies on a seasonal beer.

This year’s Esther’s Li’l Secret will be revealed during a launch party at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at the brewery’s downtown Dayton taproom, 26 Wyandot St.

“This party has become our favorite way to kick off the holiday season,” said Nick Bowman, VP of sales & marketing and managing partner at Warped Wing. “This year is extra special as we celebrate 100 years of Esther Price Candies. Partnering with such a legendary Dayton staple makes this release even sweeter and we’re excited to continue sharing our li’l secret with our fans for years to come.”

From chocolate stouts to rich brown ales and porters, here’s a look at previous creations:

  • 2014 Caramel Scotch Ale (draft only)
  • 2015 Milk Chocolate Brown Ale
  • 2016 Chocolate Peanut Brittle Porter
  • 2017 Winter White Ale with Chocolate & Vanilla Cream
  • 2018 Chocolate Cherry Cordial Stout
  • 2019 Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Scotch Ale
  • 2020 Double Fudge Cream Stout
  • 2021 Chocolate Almond Bark Brown Ale
  • 2022 Caramel Pecan Scotch Ale with Boston Stoker Highlander Grogg Coffee
  • 2023 Coconut Cream Milk Stout
  • 2024 Sweetheart Peppermint Porter

This year’s brew will be available in 4-pack cans and limited edition barrel-aged bottles. Both versions will be on tap during the event.

Fight Club members will get early access to the event starting at 3 p.m. There will be live music and food/drink specials.

Both versions of Esther’s Li’l Secret will be available at the brewery’s Springboro, Mason and Huber Heights locations at a later date.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwing).

