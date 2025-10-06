Warren County manufacturer grows with giant expansion

Construction was completed in July, with the first part produced by the expanded facility rolling out Thursday, one day before the company held a grand opening celebration.

“This expansion is a strategic step toward our long-term vision,” said John Groom, president and CEO of Vega Americas. “Our goal is to manufacture 85% of our total product portfolio within two manufacturing days by 2027. This target isn’t just about speed, it’s about responsiveness, sustainability, and giving our domestic customers what they need, when they need it.”

The project included the addition of new surface-mount technology and electronics manufacturing lines for production of electronic components, and the addition of new production lines for magnetic level indicator level sensors.

Total project cost was not released, but it was supported by a $75,000 grant from JobsOhio.

Company leaders said the expansion strengthens Vega’s U.S. supply chain while reducing overseas shipping and advancing the company’s objective of becoming carbon neutral by 2033.

Klein said plans for the expansion started in 2023, and the current tariff uncertainty played no part in the decision process.

In addition to supply chain improvements, the Mason expansion enhances production security, company officials said.

“If a disruption were to occur in Germany, it could impact shipment of our electronics supply from Schiltach,” said Ron Folz, vice president of manufacturing. “By establishing domestic production of components here in Ohio, we’re mitigating that risk while working with our colleagues in Germany to optimize our global production strategy.”

Vega produces products for the measurement of level and pressure in the process and automation industries across numerous sectors including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, drinking water, power generation, and marine and aerospace. it has a presence in more than 80 countries.

Vega Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vega, designs, manufactures and sells the products throughout North, Central and South America.

Vega employs more than 2,600 people worldwide including more than 480 with Vega Americas.