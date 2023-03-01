Washington Twp. leader who just left for Sinclair, switches to Butler County job

Lightle’s position at Sinclair is now being filled by Melissa Tolle, a longtime employee of the college, said Cathy Petersen, spokeswoman for the college.

For the last 18 years, Tolle has served in several key positions at Sinclair Community College including: admissions officer, assistant to the vice president of enrollment management, senior director of enrollment management, and director of College Credit Plus, Petersen said. Most recently, she served as the chief school partnerships officer, where she oversaw Sinclair’s early college credit programs, which include College Credit Plus, Tech Prep, and Transition Advisors, Petersen said.

“In each of these roles, Dr. Tolle has been actively focused on increasing the postsecondary attainment levels for students in the region and collaborating with administration, staff/faculty, and community partners,” she said.

Petersen said Sinclair wishes Lightle great success in her new leadership position.

Lightle will replace Kristen Bitonte, who was Liberty Twp. administrator for nearly 11 years before departing the role Jan. 31.

Lightle’s first day at the new job will be March 8, pending approval by township trustees of an employment agreement, which is still being finalized.

According to Liberty Twp. officials, “she was applauded by her former board (trustees) for her foresight, leadership, energy, passion and dedication.”

Lightle earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Wright State University. Prior to Washington Twp., Lightle was assistant city manager for the city of Clayton and assistant to the city manager in Centerville.