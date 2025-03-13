Wayne Avenue Kroger sold for $2.3 million

The Kroger store property on Wayne Avenue in Dayton has a new owner.
OCV Dayton LLC sold the store property at 1555 Wayne to Wayne Avenue Investments LLC for $2.33 million in late February, according to recent Montgomery County property records.
The seller, OCV Dayton, is a limited liability company with a Petaluma, Calif. mailing address. The purchasing limited liability company was incorporated in Cincinnati in November.
The purchasing LLC has a tax mailing address of Kemper Road in Springdale, the site of Mi Tierra Supermarket.
When the Dayton store site was last sold in 2021, for $1.75 million, a Kroger spokeswoman said the transaction was an ownership change and Kroger continued to lease the building. New questions were sent to Kroger representatives Thursday about this latest sale.
The 26,806-square-foot store building was built in 1959. The sale included nearly three acres zoned for supermarket use.
In August 2020, the property of a Kroger store on Smithville Avenue sold for more than $6 million.
