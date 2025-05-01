West Carrollton City Council member resigning after seven years of service

Although her term was set to run until Dec. 31, Zennie will no longer be a West Carrollton resident. She said she had hoped to complete her second term, but could not pass up an opportunity that lies ahead.

Explore Local home sales decline as prices keep climbing in first quarter

“I have enjoyed learning more about local government and the needs of a community I have been part of most of my life,” Zennie said in a statement. “I am thankful to the citizens of West Carrollton for their trust in me to make decisions on their behalf. I have met many great people and worked with some outstanding public servants along the way.”

A second-generation council member, Zennie follows in the footsteps of her mother, Linda Lotspaih, who served on City Council from 1998 to 2013.

The city, in a press release, said Zennie’s years in office were marked by “a passion for civic engagement, thoughtful leadership, and a focus on maintaining West Carrollton’s financial health while continuing to grow and enhance city services.”

Zennie, in her professional life, built a career in the legal and judicial fields. She started as a legal assistant at a Dayton law firm before joining Miamisburg Municipal Court as chief deputy civil clerk and judicial assistant to the magistrate. In 2016, she was appointed clerk of court at the same court. She earned an associate degree in paralegal studies and graduated from the Ohio State Judicial College’s Court Management Program in 2020.

Explore AES Ohio auction results points to higher electric prices

“Amanda has served with integrity, heart, and a steadfast commitment to West Carrollton,” Mayor Rick Barnhart said in a statement. “She brought both experience and passion to the role, and her leadership will be greatly missed.”

Zennie’s departure creates a vacancy on West Carrollton City Council. To fill the term ending Dec. 31, the council will accept resumes and letters of interest until 4:30 p.m. May 21.