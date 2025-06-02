West Carrollton meets tonight on potential changes to South Alex Road

The city is slated to hold an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the West Carrollton Senior Citizens Community Center, 10 E. Central Ave.

South Alex Road was last resurfaced between 1994 and 1996, according to the city, which said lane widths do not meet regulatory standards, and the pavement is past its useful life.

Lanes on the road measure 9.5 feet in width, whereas the required standard is 11 feet, according to West Carrollton. Those factors have made it difficult to secure traditional resurfacing grants.

Between 2017 and 2021, the roadway saw 289 crashes, 29% of which were injury crashes, the city said.

A study was conducted to explore potential options for improvements, and the city narrowed the choices down to two:

Option A: Reduce the roadway from five lanes to three, with a wide shoulder.

Option B: Maintain the existing five-lane layout with resurfacing.

City officials said traffic volumes along South Alex Road have declined by 40% since 2009.

During Monday’s open house, residents can view proposed design options, compare costs, provide feedback and speak directly with project team members.

For more information, visit www.westcarrollton.org/s-alex.