West Carrollton names Flynn as new deputy chief of police

Prior to joining WCPD, he served four years in the United States Air Force as a security forces specialist.

Flynn earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the American Military University and is a graduate of both the Ohio Law Enforcement Foundation’s Police Executive Leadership College and the Certified Law Enforcement Executive program.

Explore West Carrollton names new police chief familiar with city

Over the course of his career in West Carrollton, Flynn has served as a road patrol officer, detective, and road patrol sergeant, and most recently oversaw the department’s Detective Section, Special Investigations Team, evening shift and drone program.

Deputy Chief Flynn is slated to take the oath of office during West Carrollton City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 11.

Flynn fills a position most recently hold by David Wessling, who was promoted to police chief in September to replace Doug Woodard, who retired this year after more than four decades in law enforcement, 37 of them with West Carrollton Police Department.

According to the city, Flynn, as deputy chief, will oversee the day-to-day operations of WCPD, including organizational planning, supervision, and maintaining departmental standards. He will work closely with Police Chief Wessling to advance the department’s mission and vision for the community.

“Sgt. Flynn has proven himself as a capable leader with a deep commitment to our officers and our city,” Wessling said in a statement. “His experience, education and innovative thinking make him an ideal fit for this role. I’m confident he will continue to strengthen our department’s operations and relationships with the community we serve.”

Explore Dayton Mall bought by company specializing in revitalizing regional enclosed malls

West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said Flynn’s leadership and professionalism represent ”the best of West Carrollton.”

“His background in both law enforcement and military service brings a strong sense of discipline and integrity to the department’s leadership team,” Holloway said in a statement. ”We’re excited to see him step into this new role and continue building on the department’s excellent work.”