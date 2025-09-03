West Carrollton names new police chief familiar with city

Wessling started his career with the West Carrollton Police Department as a police officer in February 2001, serving in that role until June 2008. He was then promoted to sergeant, a position he held until September 2016, when he was named deputy chief.

According to the city, Wessling has demonstrated “exceptional leadership, commitment to public safety, and a collaborative approach to community policing’” during his nine years in that role.

“David Wessling’s career reflects the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service,” West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said in a release.

Wessling earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Ohio University.

He succeeds Chief Doug Woodard, who retired March 9 after more than four decades in law enforcement, 37 of which were in the Montgomery County community.

“It is an honor to serve the city of West Carrollton as chief of police,” Wessling said in a statement. “I am proud of the dedication of our department to this city, and I look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with our residents, businesses, and community leaders as we work together to ensure West Carrollton remains a safe and welcoming place to live, work and visit.”