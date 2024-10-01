West Nile virus detected in Washington Twp. mosquitos

Signs will be posted in the area during the spraying.

The agency said that it will be spraying Duet, a product which targets adult mosquitos, and was evaluated by the Environmental Protection Agency as not posing significant risk to people or animals.

Public Health said that people and pets can be outdoors during the spraying, that the mist will dissipate within half an hour, and the mist is not corrosive and doesn’t stain.

The agency added that it isn’t uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile virus, and there have been no reported human cases in Montgomery County this year. There were two human cases in 2023.

Most who are infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick, though about 1 in 5 develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 in 150 develop a serious illness.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus, but Public Health said that residents can reduce their risk of infection by using insect repellant with DEET, as well as wearing light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.

Residents can also reduce the number of mosquitos around their home by making sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly, drilling drainage holes in tire swings, changing water in pet dishes and bird baths regularly, emptying children’s pools and eliminating standing water in their yard, flower pots, buckets and barrels.