Where fences to come down after NATO assembly

Fences are beginning to come down following the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and Dayton police have announced the stages in which they will be taking them down and reopening roads.
Though there was no specific time frame provided, police said they will remove fences in the following areas, in order:
- Riverscape
- Monument Avenue
- Main Street
- First Street and side streets north of First Street
- All streets west of Main Street, including West Second, West Third and Ludlow streets
- East Third Street and St. Clair Street
- East Second Street between N. Main Street and Patterson Boutlevard
- Courthouse Square
Police said in some areas barriers may be moved to the side of the road and restrict lanes until they can be removed. They added officers will be present in the area to help ensure the safety of Public Works and vendor staff.
