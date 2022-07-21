Woman found in Great Miami River in Miamisburg ID’d

Wolford had no obvious signs of trauma, Hess said.

Her cause of death has not been determined at this time. Five Rivers MetroParks is continuing to work with the coroner’s office as the investigation continues.

Wolford’s body was the second found in the Great Miami River in a week in Montgomery County.

On July 10, a passerby spotted a body in the river near the Main Street overpass and West Carrollton low dam in Moraine.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the body as 35-year-old Cole Estes of West Alexandra. Estes was the subject of a multi-day search after he entered the water early July 8 near the West Monument Avenue Bridge in Dayton.

Estes’ death is the only drowning MetroParks has investigated in the Great Miami River this year, Hess said.

Swimming is not allowed in any MertoParks waters, he added.

Hess encouraged anyone paddling or spending time on MetroParks water to always wear a life jacket or personal floatation device, as well as other safety gear.

“Paddle with a friend – not alone, [and] let others know where you will be and when you expect to be back,” he said.

People can also take training courses before paddling and should also test their equipment on calm water before trying it on the river.