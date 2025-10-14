Woman sentenced to prison after fleeing from Huber Heights, Fairborn sting operation

• Judge Dennis Adkins sentenced Zytiona G. Johnson, 22, to one year in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• She was also sentenced to two to three years in prison for violating her probation for a 2023 robbery conviction. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

• Once she is released from prison she’ll be on probation for one to two years.

• Johnson’s driver’s license was suspended for 10 years.

What did she plead to?

• In September Johnson pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

What was she accused of?

• On Aug. 7, Johnson allegedly fled from Huber Heights and Fairborn police in a stolen vehicle.

• Fairborn police were investigating a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and reportedly found the truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

• Officers contacted Huber Heights police to set up a sting operation at the Rave Cinema parking lot.

• The stolen truck arrived at the theater with a Kia Stinger. When the passenger got out of the Kia and approached the complainant, officers moved to detain them, according to Huber Heights police.

• Johnson reportedly reversed the truck, hitting an unmarked police vehicle and narrowly missing officers.

• Crews issued a signal 99, or call for officer assistance.

• A Huber Heights officer put out stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, which deflated one of the truck’s tires.

• The truck took Waynetowne Boulevard toward Taylorsville Road. A Huber Heights officer hit the truck to try and stop it, according to police.

• The pursuit continued to Old Troy Pike before Johnson lost control of truck near Fishburg Road and officers took her into custody.