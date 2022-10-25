Work begins on large new housing development in Beavercreek Twp.

This year’s drop may be due to lingering effects from the pandemic, according to Max McConnell, economic development and zoning administrator for Beavercreek Twp. He said housing permits are lagging indicators, meaning disruptive economic events from previous years show up in economic data years down the line.

“It’s hard to talk about trends because the last two years are outside the norms with extreme circumstances,” he said, adding that the housing market has been unstable in general for the past year or so.

Courtyards at Stonehill Village will feature a large clubhouse with a pool, bocce ball and pickleball courts, putting green, community garden, three ponds, and multiple walking trails, according to the developer.

The community will be developed in multiple phases, and amenities will be private to the homeowners, according to the developer.

The land is located in the Stonehill Village master planned community, a 25-year development project spearheaded by Nutter Enterprises.

“This is not an accident, it’s a collaboration between a lot of different entities,” said Dan Armbruster, president of Artisan Communities.

“We’re excited about this,” Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler said. “Good things happen because of good people, and Greene County has a lot of good people trying to make things happen in the right way.”

More housing in the township is anticipated to begin construction next spring. Earlier this year, the township approved Hillside Farms in Stonehill Village, at the corner of Dayton-Xenia and Hilltop roads.

This subdivision will be home to the first multi-family housing in Beavercreek Twp., according to public documents. It will contain 246 townhome-style apartments, and will include a commercial hub expected to include a service station and other businesses.

In total, Beavercreek Twp. has approved 400 new housing units in the last 12 months, McConnell said.