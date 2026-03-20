Wright State gives full-tuition scholarships to 12 students during STEM event

Scholarships were awarded to two basketball shootout winners in each of four grade divisions, with another four chosen via raffle.

Winners include:

Nelly Schmidt and Lorelei Duly for grades K-2

Kohen Sandland and Kaylani Hill for grades 3-4

Brantley Hensley and Kinsley Turner for grades 5-6

Griffin O’Leary and Alexandra Douglass for grades 7-8

Aubrille Newsome, Flynn Paquay, Lexi Kerns and Karter Wilson via raffle

To be eligible, each winner had to complete at least 80% of the STEM passport, which is a series of hands-on activities and demonstrations offered during the event.

Brandie James, mother of fourth grader Karter Wilson, said, “It means a lot that he’ll get a chance to go to college and we won’t have to stress and worry about how we’re going to pay for it.”

She added, “It’s good for kids to learn more about STEM and science. Basketball is the bonus part.”

Eighth-grader Lexi Kerns said, “I was literally praying before I got drawn and I was just blown away when I got picked. It’s such a relief and such a great opportunity. It leaves me really excited for college.”

Wright State President Sue Edwards said, “Our partnership with the Big Hoopla brings the excitement of discovery to students who may one day become the engineers, scientists and problem-solvers our community needs. By offering these scholarships, we are opening doors and providing hope, so every motivated student in our community knows a college education at Wright State is within their reach.”