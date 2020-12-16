3 deadly crashes in 18 hours: 4 killed, at least 3 injured

The driver of the Dodge, 45-year-old Jasmine Delafuente of Sidney, was taken to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi truck, Paul Selzer, 61, of Kingston, Tennessee, was not injured.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Breanne Groves, 20, of Brookville, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape south on Gordon Landis Road in Darke County when the vehicle went into the path of a 2016 Ford F-250 driven by Barry Henninger, 72, of Arcanum, on alternate state Route 49, a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck hit the side of the SUV, causing both vehicles to go off the south side of the road. The SUV came to a stop after it hit a house in the 7700 block of alternate state Route 49.

Crews freed Breanne Groves from the SUV using mechanical means and transported her to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. She is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brooke Groves, 19, was a passenger in the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., three semi-trailers were involved in a crash on I-70 in Preble County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Zachary T. Ryback, 24, of Colony, Kansas, was driving a 2015 Freightliner and crashed into the semi in front of him, a 2012 Volvo commercial truck driven by Ellen N. Asaro, 58, of Bellville, Michigan. Asaro’s vehicle then struck the truck in front, a 2015 Freightliner driven by Stanimir Miloutinov 53 of Manitoba, Canada, a release stated.

Ryback was pronounced dead on the scene and a passenger in Ryback’s vehicle, Paige M. Taylor, 22, of Indianapolis, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both Ryback and Taylor were wearing their seat belts, the release said. The condition of the other drivers is unknown.

All three crashes remain under investigation.