5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Big Ten postpones season, Rose Music Center postpones concerts

Greater Dayton RTA offered free bus passes for people on unemployment

The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free monthly bus passes to anyone receiving unemployment benefits as part of a partnership with the Montgomery County Workforce Development Department. Anyone receiving unemployment benefits can qualify for a free monthly pass using Tapp Pay, the RTA’s mobile fare system.

More young adults and children are testing positive for coronavirus

Ohio has released new data that showed more young adults and children testing positive for coronavirus. In particular, people aged 20-29 made up 19.4% of reported cases in August, making them the largest group for new cases for three months in a row. New cases of people aged 0-19, while not one of the highest groups, has been steadily growing with each month.