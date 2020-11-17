5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New orders and virtual classes

It is Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
New retail mask order now in effect
A revised health order requiring Ohio’s retail stores to enforce mask-wearing in businesses is now in effect. The order also requires retailers to accommodate people unable to wear masks by offering online or phone order, curbside or non-contact pickup or delivery, or by allowing them to wear face shields.
Revised mass gathering order now in effect
In addition to revised business rules, Ohio also released a new revision of the state’s mass gathering rules. The revision now includes requirements such as a ban on dancing and on self-serve buffets or bars. Open socializing or congregating areas are also banned, with guests being required to stay seated.
Ohio passes 300,000 total cases
As of Monday, Ohio has surpassed 300,000 total cases, for a total of 305,364 cases reported throughout the pandemic. Including 20 deaths reported Monday, there have been 5,742 people who have died with complications due to the coronavirus. Last week was the worst since the pandemic began in terms of new cases, with over 47,000 new cases reported.
OSU urging students to get tested and leave early
Ohio State University’s president is urging students to be tested for the coronavirus, as well as to leave as early as next week as Thanksgiving approaches. Students who are tested and leave campus as soon as possible will be eligible for a raffle to win a season ticket for the 2021-22 Buckeye football season. Those who leave by this Friday will also receive a five-day credit on room and board.
Centerville schools move to online classes after returning last month
Centerville reported its highest number of coronavirus cases last week, leading the district to stop in-person classes again after returning to in-person classes last month. Specific dates on the period of virtual learning are not clear, but Superintendent Tom Henderson said dates are expected soon.