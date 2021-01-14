5 things to know about the coronavirus today: New variant and vaccination plans

Scientists at OSU document patient with new coronavirus variant

A patient with a new variant of the coronavirus has been discovered by scientists at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. The center said the variant has a mutation similar to a strain found in the U.K. but is believed to have occurred in a strain already in the U.S., rather than brought in by someone from the U.K.

Ohio’s hospitalized coronavirus patients drop below 4,000

On Wednesday the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio dropped under 4,000 for the first time in two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state reported there were 3,923 patients in the hospital after the figure hovered around 4,100 for the last five days.