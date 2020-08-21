5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rural infections, unemployment and the performing arts

Data is showing infection rates are growing in rural counties

New data was released Thursday as part of a weekly update by the state that showed that coronavirus cases have been rising in rural counties while falling in more urban ones. The state attributed improvements in urban counties to longer adoption of masks in public.

UD raised its campus alert level after a spike in coronavirus cases

After 11 new cases of the coronavirus were reported at the University of Dayton in the past week, the university raised its alert level to the second of five levels. UD President Eric F. Spina wrote to students that the rising level represents “a serious threat to our ability to remain on campus.”