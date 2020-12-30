5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stimulus checks and restaurant grants

COVID-19 stimulus payments going out now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin posted on social media that pandemic stimulus payments have begun going out, with some payments reaching bank accounts as early as Tuesday night. Mnuchin said payments will continue into next week, with paper checks beginning to be mailed today.

Today is the final day for bar and restaurant coronavirus grants

Today is the deadline for bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to apply for a $2,500 grant from the Ohio Bar & Restaurant Assistance Fund. The fund was created as part of a CARES Act spending package implemented in October. Businesses apply online using their liquor permit number and federal tax ID.