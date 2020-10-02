5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement came hours after the president confirmed that one of his closest aides Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday, leading to the president and his wife to be tested.

An antibody study found many Ohioans still susceptible to COVID-19

An antibody study conducted in July looking at active coronavirus cases and the prevalence of people who had the virus in the past found that the number of Ohio adults is relatively low and many are still susceptible. Dr. Abby Norris Turner of Ohio State University said that the exact number of Ohioans who have or already had the coronavirus is unclear, but that millions are still at risk of contracting it.