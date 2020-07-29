5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Daycares allowed to return to normal class sizes soon

Child care providers can return to pre-pandemic ratios and class sizes Aug. 9

In a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that child care providers can return to pre-pandemic ratios and class sizes starting on Aug. 9, as long as they comply with state health guidelines including face coverings, temperature and symptom checks and frequent hand washing. This move was to make sure children will have somewhere to go when parents return to work, and DeWine cited concerns about families leaving children with grandparents, who are at high risk.

County fairs are now being limited to junior fairs starting July 31

In the same briefing, DeWine announced an order limiting all fairs starting July 31 or later to junior fairs of 4-H and FFA competitions, with no grandstand events, rides or games allowed. The governor cited outbreaks connected to other fairs as the reason for the new rule, saying Ohio was working on keeping crowds down while still allowing 4-H and FFA members to still show their projects.