Coronavirus: Daycares can return to normal class sizes Aug. 9

The alternative is these children not having anywhere to go, he said, adding that there were concerns parents would rely on grandparents, who are high risk, to watch their children as they returned to work.

DeWine also announced an order limiting all fairs starting on or after July 31 to junior fairs.

There will be no grandstand events, rides or games. The fairs will be limited to 4-H and FFA competitions.

The governor cited outbreaks connected to other fairs as the reason behind the order, saying that the state is working on keeping crowds down while allowing 4-H and FFA members to still show their projects.

>> Coronavirus: DeWine puts fairs on notice to follow guidelines

Ohio is starting to see a decrease in coronavirus-related emergency room visits, DeWine said.

He called the announcement “good news” as ER visits can be an early indicator of how well a state is fighting the virus.

“We believe we have started to see a plateau in some of these numbers,” DeWine said.

When asked what he would say to someone who is comfortable taking the risk of catching coronavirus and attending events without restriction DeWine said, “It’s not about you. It’s about everybody else.”

You’re entitled to take chances but you’re not entitled to take chances on somebody else’s life, the governor added.

>> Coronavirus: Daycare centers to open under strict guidelines

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 86,497 total cases of coronavirus and 3,382 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.

More than 1,300 new cases and 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations increased by 140 over the last 24 hours for a total of 10,425. There were 22 new ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 2,488.

DeWine said that more information about bars will be announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, updated county alert levels were released, with Clark County moving up to level 3 and Butler County moving down to level 2. Montgomery County remained at level 3, where it has been since the alert system was created earlier this month.

DeWine also issued a travel advisory for nine states with high rates of community spread, including Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

>> Coronavirus Alert Levels: What do they mean?

The Ohio Department of Health recommends against traveling to those states. Anyone who comes to Ohio after leaving those nine states are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of Monday, there were 85,177 total cases and 3,344 total deaths reported in Ohio.

RELATED CONTENT:

>> Primary Health Solutions announces free coronavirus testing dates

>> Miami University to start semester online

>> LaRose kicks off voter drive, Dems question why he’s not doing more

>> Coronavirus: Ohio prisons director tests positive for COVID-19