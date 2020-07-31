5 things to know today about the coronavirus: New alcohol rules and gathering recommendations

Ohio mulling emergency rule to cut off alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

In an effort to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a proposed rule to cut off the state’s alcohol sales at 10 p.m. in all liquor-permitting establishments, to be voted on this morning by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. The rule is aimed at thinning out the crowd in bars, which DeWine says “lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors.”

Gov. DeWine released new recommendations on gatherings

While previously, public, mass gatherings were limited to 10 people, DeWine has released new recommendations on all other gatherings, including limiting those at homes to close friends and family and 10 or less peopled. The recommendations also includes wearing a mask at all times, and for residents in counties with level 3 or 4 public health advisories to limit hosting or attending gatherings of all sizes.