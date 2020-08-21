ALDI recalls bagged peaches connected to multistate salmonella outbreak

ALDI has issued a recall for bagged peaches that are believed to be connected to multistate outbreak of salmonella infections.
The affected peaches are two-pound bags from Wawona Packing Company, which were sold in several states, including Ohio. The affected products include:
- Wawona Peaches, 2-pound bag, UPC code 033383322001
- Peaches Organic, 2-pound bag, UPC code 849315000400
ALDI said in a release that it has removed the peaches from stores in the affected states, and warned that the peaches were also available through the company’s partnership with Instacart.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people should not eat, serve or sell any of the recalled peaches bought from ALDI stores between June 1 and the present.
The CDC recommends throwing them away, even if some have already been eaten and nobody has gotten sick, then washing and sanitizing places where the peaches were stored.
In total, here have been 68 reported cases of salmonella across nine states, with 14 people being taken to the hospital. None of the cases have been reported in Ohio so far, but the CDC said that illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported, which on average takes 2 to 4 weeks.