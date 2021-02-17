Applicants sought for DDN scholarships honoring Si Burick, Mike Peters

His political cartoons appear in papers across the country, and he also writes the award-winning Mother Goose and Grimm comic strip.

The Si Burick Journalism Scholarship is awarded annually to a Miami Valley high school graduating senior who wants to pursue a career in journalism.

Selection will be based not only on academic and extracurricular achievement, but also on an evaluation of each applicant’s journalistic goals.

Scholarship recipients will also earn an internship with the Dayton Daily News. This is a 10-week paid internship working in the newsroom 20 hours a week.

Si Burick Journalism Scholarship

Applicants must:

•Be a graduating senior from a high school in the Miami Valley. Eligible counties include: Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Warren, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Darke, Shelby and Butler.

•Have a minimum 3.0 GPA.

•Be accepted to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university and plan to major in a journalism-related field.

•Demonstrate financial need.

Community Solutions Scholarship

Applicants must:

•Be a graduating senior from a high school in the Miami Valley eligible counties include: Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren.

•Demonstrate the ability to succeed academically

•Be accepted to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university

•Demonstrate how you have worked to solve a community problem/need and be able to explain the impact and/or future plans for solving the problem.

Go to www.daytonfoundation.org and click on ScholarshipCONNECT to access the online scholarship application. Scholarship applications are due March 5 by 4 p.m. For more information, contact The Dayton Foundation scholarship program office at (937) 222-0410 or scholarships@daytonfoundation.org