Applicants sought for DDN scholarships honoring Si Burick, Mike Peters

Applicants are being sought for two scholarships honoring longtime Dayton Daily News journalists.
The Si Burick Journalism Scholarship honors the former DDN sports editor and columnist who worked for the paper for more than 50 years.
He was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame.
The Dayton Daily News Community Solutions Scholarship was established in honor of former cartoonist and Pulitzer Prize-winner Mike Peters in the spirit of civic engagement.
Peters is a political and comic strip cartoonist who began his career working at the DDN in 1969 and in 1981 he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for political cartooning.
His political cartoons appear in papers across the country, and he also writes the award-winning Mother Goose and Grimm comic strip.
The Si Burick Journalism Scholarship is awarded annually to a Miami Valley high school graduating senior who wants to pursue a career in journalism.
Selection will be based not only on academic and extracurricular achievement, but also on an evaluation of each applicant’s journalistic goals.
Scholarship recipients will also earn an internship with the Dayton Daily News. This is a 10-week paid internship working in the newsroom 20 hours a week.
Si Burick Journalism Scholarship
Applicants must:
•Be a graduating senior from a high school in the Miami Valley. Eligible counties include: Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Warren, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Darke, Shelby and Butler.
•Have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
•Be accepted to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university and plan to major in a journalism-related field.
•Demonstrate financial need.
Community Solutions Scholarship
Applicants must:
•Be a graduating senior from a high school in the Miami Valley eligible counties include: Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren.
•Demonstrate the ability to succeed academically
•Be accepted to attend a two- or four-year accredited college or university
•Demonstrate how you have worked to solve a community problem/need and be able to explain the impact and/or future plans for solving the problem.
Go to www.daytonfoundation.org and click on ScholarshipCONNECT to access the online scholarship application. Scholarship applications are due March 5 by 4 p.m. For more information, contact The Dayton Foundation scholarship program office at (937) 222-0410 or scholarships@daytonfoundation.org