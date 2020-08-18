JUST IN: Oakwood athlete tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the Oakwood Junior High girls’ volleyball team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.
The individual was last at practice Aug. 13 and was notified of the positive test result Monday, the district announced today.
After conducting an investigation with the assistance of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, members of the girls’ 8th grade and 7th grade volleyball teams and coaches who the individual came in close contact with the student were notified and will self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, according to the district.
Students and coaches who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive, and who experience no COVID-19 symptoms, can resume regular activities after their 14-day quarantine, the district said.