Oakwood High School staff member tests positive for coronavirus

OAKWOOD – An Oakwood High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.
The school district was informed of the results today after conducting an investigation with the help of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, according to a released Oakwood statement.
It was determined no other staff members or students came in “close contact” with the individual who tested positive, the school district said.
Students who were in class and staff members who were determined to have “general exposure” with the individual have been notified of their general exposure to the individual, according to school officials.
It is the second positive case the school district has announced in recent days and the third since mid-August.
A member of the Oakwood High School girls’ tennis team tested positive for COVID-19 last week and a member of the Oakwood Junior High girls’ volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19 the week prior.