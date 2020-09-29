Centerville IT firm wins tax credits to create new jobs

“If our recent success is any indication of our future, Ardent Technologies, along with the Miami Valley region and the state of Ohio, will enjoy tremendous job growth in the next several years,” said Mick Feldmeyer, Arden vice president.

Ardent has been awarded several federal procurement vehicles in 2020, including the $20B OASIS Small Business IDIQ contract, the coalition said.

OASIS is a multi-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity vehicle that is the only government-wide contract for complex professional services. A government agency can go to an OASIS pool when services are needed, and companies in that pool can compete for the job.

“They continue to be a strategic member of our business community and are further proof of the tremendous opportunities for technology companies and defense contractors in Centerville and the greater Dayton region," Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said in the coalition’s announcement.

“A strong community of defense contractors, a skilled workforce and proximity to Air Force leadership make the Dayton region an ideal location for Ardent," said Julie Sullivan, the coalition’s executive vice president for regional development.

In March 2020, Ardent celebrated 20 years in business.

In all this week, the state announced tax credits for nine projects set to create 1,700 new jobs and retain 923 jobs statewide.