Breaking News

Survey of Ohio teachers shows majority want to start online

X

Centerville votes to extend deal with logistics business to add dozens of jobs

Total Quality Logistics, located at 6525 Centerville Business Parkway, which aims to grow from 71 to 110 jobs by 2025, according to the city. FILE
Total Quality Logistics, located at 6525 Centerville Business Parkway, which aims to grow from 71 to 110 jobs by 2025, according to the city. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – The city has voted to extend a deal for a business seeking to expand and add jobs.

Centerville City Council on Monday night approved a measure to continue a property investment reimbursement grant with Total Quality Logistics, which aims to grow from 71 to 110 jobs by 2025, according to the city.

TQL, located at 6525 Centerville Business Parkway, has agreed to have an estimated $5.5 million in annual payroll in Centerville by the end of 2023, according to a draft of the plan.

ExploreCORONAVIRUS: Centerville golf course restaurant closes, worker tests positive

The Cincinnati-based business connects customers with shipping needs with carriers that have the available capacity and service offerings, its website states.

Expansion costs will “include, but may not be limited to, costs relating to recruitment, hiring and training new employees, and the purchase of computer and other office equipment for new employees,” according to a draft of the proposal.

ExploreJOBS: 400 jobs could be coming to small Dayton airport: City may sell land to prominent developer

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.