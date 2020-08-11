Centerville votes to extend deal with logistics business to add dozens of jobs

Centerville City Council on Monday night approved a measure to continue a property investment reimbursement grant with Total Quality Logistics, which aims to grow from 71 to 110 jobs by 2025, according to the city.

TQL, located at 6525 Centerville Business Parkway, has agreed to have an estimated $5.5 million in annual payroll in Centerville by the end of 2023, according to a draft of the plan.