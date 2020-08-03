Coronavirus: 93,963 total cases, 3,539 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 93,963 total cases of coronavirus and 3,539 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the state health department.
In the last 24 hours, 932 cases were reported, a drop from the 21-day average of 1,291 cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 92 for a total of 10,992 and ICU admissions went up 10, bringing the total to 2,570, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On Friday, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed a rule stopping alcohol sales at 10 p.m. each night for bars and restaurants. Patrons must finished alcoholic beverages by 11 p.m., however, businesses can continue to serve meals and remain open after alcohol sales end for the night.
Gov. Mike DeWine said he believed the rule would help thin out crowds at bars and restaurants, which would in turn slow the spread of the virus.
“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors,” he said. “Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people - especially the younger crowd.”
On Thursday, Ohio set a new record high for cases reported in 24 hours with 1,733 new cases. Previously the record was 1,679, which was set on July 17.
The state also reported a record high for hospitalizations related to coronavirus last Tuesday with 1,222 patients being treated in hospitals across the state.
Pop-up coronavirus testing will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Wright State University Nutted Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is free and no appointment or doctor’s order is required. Everyone who attends is required to wear a mask.
