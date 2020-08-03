Coronavirus: 93,963 total cases, 3,539 deaths reported in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said he believed the rule would help thin out crowds at bars and restaurants, which would in turn slow the spread of the virus.

“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors,” he said. “Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people - especially the younger crowd.”

On Thursday, Ohio set a new record high for cases reported in 24 hours with 1,733 new cases. Previously the record was 1,679, which was set on July 17.

The state also reported a record high for hospitalizations related to coronavirus last Tuesday with 1,222 patients being treated in hospitals across the state.

Pop-up coronavirus testing will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Wright State University Nutted Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is free and no appointment or doctor’s order is required. Everyone who attends is required to wear a mask.

