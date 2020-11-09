Coronavirus: Dayton after-school program closes after positive test

The Victory Project, an after-school mentoring program for disengaged boys in Dayton, is closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by Monnie Bush, the program’s founder and CEO.
The organization, which serves about 50-60 students, has notified Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The Victory Project, 409 Troy St., will be closed for a 14-day quarantine period and reopen at noon Nov. 18. It is currently undergoing a deep cleaning, according to Bush.
“Program directors will still be monitoring school grades and doing their best to stay connected,” Bush wrote. “Please keep our staff and students in your prayers.”