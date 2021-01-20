Coronavirus: Greene County announces first Phase 1B vaccine clinic; sign up required

Residents do not have to sign up for each vaccine clinic. Once they register they will be on a rolling list carried over as Greene County Public Health gets more shipments.

The agency will reach out to the next group of residents on the list when the next clinic is available.

To learn more and receive updates on the vaccine, go to www.healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19 or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For information on other vaccine providers in the county, check www.gcph.info.