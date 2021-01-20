Coronavirus: Greene County announces first Phase 1B vaccine clinic; sign up required

Greene County Public Health will have its first Phase 1B coronavirus vaccine clinic on Thursday. Anyone ages 80 and older must sign up and receive notification by phone to attend.
The clinic will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the former Greene County Career Center at 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia.
Currently, vaccines are only eligible for Ohioans ages 80 and older. Phase 1B is scheduled to expand next week.
To sign up for a vaccine clinic and to be notified of future clinics, visit https://healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup. Once a resident signs up to be vaccinated, they will be contact by phone one or two days before the clinic available to them.
Vaccine supplies are limited at this time. Greene County Public Health will have more vaccine clinics as it receives more doses.
Residents do not have to sign up for each vaccine clinic. Once they register they will be on a rolling list carried over as Greene County Public Health gets more shipments.
The agency will reach out to the next group of residents on the list when the next clinic is available.
To learn more and receive updates on the vaccine, go to www.healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19 or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For information on other vaccine providers in the county, check www.gcph.info.