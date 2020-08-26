Coronavirus: Ohio tops 4,000 deaths attributed to virus

ICU admissions increased by 17 for a total of 2,920.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine updated a public health order on guidelines for sports in Ohio. The update limits the number of spectators to at outdoor venues to 1,500 people or 15% of the fixed, seated capacity. At outdoor venues, spectators are limited to 300 people or 15% of the fixed, seated capacity.

The governor explained that the main reason the state decided to allow spectators at school athletic events is so the loved ones of players, coaches, marching band performers and other staff members for both home and away teams could attend.

“Ideally, the spectator limit would enable at least two, and perhaps up to four, family members to attend a sports event, provided that the venue is large enough to allow at least six feet of social distancing between groups,” he said.”

Schools are able to requested a variance that would permit more spectators, but would have to show that social distancing could still be possible.