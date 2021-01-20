Dayton-area businesses seek contract for Centerville’s Yankee Trace work

CENTERVILLE - Nine bids for the second phase of a $1.8 million renovation of The Golf Club at Yankee Trace are being evaluated by Centerville officials with the work expected to start next month.
Several Dayton-area businesses are vying for the project that will include revamping the 32,000 square foot clubhouse to the 150-acre site city-owned site at 10000 Yankee St.
Contractors from Arcanum, Beavercreek, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fairborn, Lebanon and Moraine submitted base bids ranging from $239,500 to $347,000, plus alternative ones for work Centerville officials may include as an option, city records show.
“If we accept the alternate (bids) then it obviously plays a role into the awarded bid as a whole,” Centerville Assistant Finance Director Chris Hacker said.
“That’s up to our internal discussion and making sure we want to move forward,” he added. “If we don’t accept it, it will be awarded on the base bid alone.”
The businesses and their base bids – which were opened Tuesday - include: PCS & Build, LLC, $329,900; Bilbrey Construction, Inc., $303,411; Staffco Construction, Inc., $299,000; Brumbaugh Construction, Inc., $266,000; Wilcon Corp., $239,500; Setterlin Building Co., $347,000; Construction Group, Inc., $325,500; Arcon Builders, $322,900; and Oberer Thompson Co., $345,000, according to records.
The alternate bids range from Wilcon’s $4,590 to Bilbrey’s $93,148 submission, city records show. Centerville had estimated the phase to cost $400,000.
“We’re still reviewing the bids,” Hacker said. “We’re just making sure that we vet them properly and do our due diligence.”
The plan is to present a recommendation at Monday night’s city council meeting, he said, with the work expected to be completed by early April.
Centerville officials say they want to modernize the 25-year-old clubhouse and rear patio to expand entertainment options, attract more weddings and special events to city-owned golf course facility.
This phase will focus on the clubhouse interior and involve creating a bridal suite and a lounge by condensing spacious restrooms, officials have said. A permanent bar will also be installed in the ballroom.
Phase I involved installing a retractable audio/visual system. The final part of the project is expected to cost more than $1 million, Yankee Trace Administrator Steve Marino has said.
That work, tentatively set for fall 2021, will involve renovating the patio and adding an indoor/outdoor bar area to help transform the patio and the clubhouse into one entertainment unit, Marino has said.
