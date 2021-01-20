Dayton-area businesses seek contract for Centerville’s Yankee Trace work

The businesses and their base bids – which were opened Tuesday - include: PCS & Build, LLC, $329,900; Bilbrey Construction, Inc., $303,411; Staffco Construction, Inc., $299,000; Brumbaugh Construction, Inc., $266,000; Wilcon Corp., $239,500; Setterlin Building Co., $347,000; Construction Group, Inc., $325,500; Arcon Builders, $322,900; and Oberer Thompson Co., $345,000, according to records.

The alternate bids range from Wilcon’s $4,590 to Bilbrey’s $93,148 submission, city records show. Centerville had estimated the phase to cost $400,000.

“We’re still reviewing the bids,” Hacker said. “We’re just making sure that we vet them properly and do our due diligence.”

The plan is to present a recommendation at Monday night’s city council meeting, he said, with the work expected to be completed by early April.

Centerville officials say they want to modernize the 25-year-old clubhouse and rear patio to expand entertainment options, attract more weddings and special events to city-owned golf course facility.

This phase will focus on the clubhouse interior and involve creating a bridal suite and a lounge by condensing spacious restrooms, officials have said. A permanent bar will also be installed in the ballroom.

Phase I involved installing a retractable audio/visual system. The final part of the project is expected to cost more than $1 million, Yankee Trace Administrator Steve Marino has said.

That work, tentatively set for fall 2021, will involve renovating the patio and adding an indoor/outdoor bar area to help transform the patio and the clubhouse into one entertainment unit, Marino has said.

Source: City of Centerville