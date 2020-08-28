Man charged in deadly shooting of 18-year-old woman in Dayton

Police searched a law enforcement database, which showed Rodgers was on parole, according to court records. The address used for his parole was the house where Goodwin was found dead.

Officers searched the home and found items belonging to Goodwin and also located Rodgers.

He was taken into custody and remains in the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

Rodgers was romantically involved with Goodwin, said Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall.

The incident is not connected to a double homicide in Riverside last week where two women were shot to death, he added.

Taprice Goodwin, 27, and Ariana Middlebrooke, also 27, were shot Harshman Road and Tidewater Drive in Riverside early Saturday morning.

Taprice Goodwin died at the scene and Middlebrooke was transported to the hospital, where she died from injuries.

There is no evidence that Taprice Goodwin and Nascia Goodwin were related, Hall said